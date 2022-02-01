Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, before the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 41 cents on revenues of $643.17 million.

This iconic motorcycle manufacturer posted higher-than-expected earnings in the last reported quarter on higher-than-anticipated operating income from both Motorcycles & Related Products as well as Financial Services segments.



Harley-Davidson surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average negative surprise being 138.5%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harley-Davidson’s fourth-quarter loss per share has narrowed by 2 cents in the past 90 days. It also compares favorably with the year-earlier quarter’s loss of 63 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 34.9%. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year uptick of 21.1%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Harley-Davidson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Harley-Davidson has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Harley-Davidson currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Factors at Play

Harley-Davidson has been battling severe supply-chain disruption amid the global microchip shortage. Surging raw material prices have also been bothering the company. These factors are likely to have dented the iconic-motorcycle maker’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Motorcycles and Related Products segment, which constitute bulk of the firm’s overall revenues, is pegged at $650 million for the December-end quarter, suggesting a decrease from the $1,161 million reported in the prior quarter. Also, the consensus mark for operating income from the segment is pegged at a loss of $158 million, suggesting a deterioration from the profit of $98 million recorded in the previous quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues from the Financial Services segment is pinned at $201 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a slight decline from the prior quarter’s $205 million. Also, the consensus metric for operating income from the segment is pegged at $79 million, suggesting a fall from the $107 million recorded in the previous quarter.



Further, elevated capital expenditure associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to strain the company’s margins further.

