Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG is set to beat earnings estimates when it releases first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share on revenues of $1.07 billion.

The American motorcycle manufacturer delivered better-than-expected results in the last reported quarter on solid motorcycle sales in the Asia-Pacific region. Harley-Davidson beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 27%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Which Way are the Estimates Treading?

Hit by the coronavirus crisis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harley-Davidson’s first-quarter earnings per share has been revised downward by two cents to 50 cents in the past seven days. The figure also indicates a year-over-year plunge of 37.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year decrease of 10.78%.

Key Factors

Harley-Davidson’s efforts to launch lighter motorcycles and bolster its dealer networks are likely to have positively impacted the company’s first-quarter performance. Along with adding dealerships globally, launching dealer digital programs and lead-management tools is likely to have aided the company’s quarterly performance.

However, the motorcycle maker is expected to have faced a decline in sales volumes amid industry headwinds. Heightening coronavirus fears, especially in March, are likely to have thwarted vehicle demand. The coronavirus crisis is expected to have hurt Harley-Davidson’s sales due to factory closures and production shutdowns.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total motorcycle shipments is pegged at 56,517 units, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 4.03%. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of revenues from motorcycle and related products is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.52%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total worldwide retail sales is pegged at 46,746 units, calling for a 4.9% decrease on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for first-quarter sales in the U.S. and EMEA market is pegged at 26,125 and 10,265 units, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7% and 4.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, sales from the Asia Pacific market are estimated to be 6,136 units, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s 6,074 units.

Notably, Harley-Davidson’s elevated SG&A costs and rising competition are expected to have clipped margins in the March-end quarter. It is facing competition from small brands, along with foreign bike makers, that are resorting to competitive pricing. This might have hurt the company’s margins in first-quarter 2020.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Harle-Davidson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Harley-Davidson has an Earnings ESP of -7.29%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 46 cents per share comes in 4 cents lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Harley-Davidson carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell) currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around:

Anthem, Inc. ANTM has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on Apr 29.

The Allstate Corporation ALL is set to report quarterly numbers on May 6. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.45% and holds a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Cigna Corporation CI is scheduled to release earnings figures on Apr 30. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

