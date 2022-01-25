Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed the most recent trading day at $34.25, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had lost 5.3% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, up 34.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $643.17 million, up 21.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Harley-Davidson currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Harley-Davidson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.14.

Investors should also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 0.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

