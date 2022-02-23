Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $40.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had gained 18.77% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 10.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.91% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.69% higher. Harley-Davidson is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Harley-Davidson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.9.

Investors should also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

