Harley-Davidson (HOG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.52, changing hands as low as $34.11 per share. Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.4302 per share, with $44.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.23.

