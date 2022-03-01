Harley-Davidson (HOG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.13, changing hands as low as $39.80 per share. Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.125 per share, with $52.059 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.10.

