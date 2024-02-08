Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported $807.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $930.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +350.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

HDMC U.S. Motorcycle Shipments : 16,883 versus 16,647 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16,883 versus 16,647 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC International Motorcycle Shipments : 12,661 versus 15,146 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12,661 versus 15,146 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 29,544 compared to the 31,792 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 29,544 compared to the 31,792 average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - United States : 16,694 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18,002.

: 16,694 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18,002. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $7.69 million compared to the $10.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.7% year over year.

: $7.69 million compared to the $10.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.7% year over year. Revenue- Live Wire : $15.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.42 million.

: $15.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.42 million. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue : $791.65 million versus $937.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $791.65 million versus $937.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $14.02 million versus $22.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.

: $14.02 million versus $22.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $582.59 million compared to the $656.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.

: $582.59 million compared to the $656.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $130.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $152.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.

: $130.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $152.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $57.26 million compared to the $69.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year.

: $57.26 million compared to the $69.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue: $246.20 million versus $221.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

