Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.6%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 42,254 versus 45,308 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 42,254 versus 45,308 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 35,837 versus 39,622 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 35,837 versus 39,622 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 7,621 versus 7,573 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7,621 versus 7,573 estimated by two analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 4,967 versus 5,863 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,967 versus 5,863 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue : $1.04 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change.

: $1.04 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $257.44 million versus $268.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $257.44 million versus $268.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenue- Live Wire : $6.01 million versus $7.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $6.01 million versus $7.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $17.54 million compared to the $18.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

: $17.54 million compared to the $18.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $186.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $186.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $55.24 million versus $63.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $55.24 million versus $63.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $5.94 million versus $4.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $5.94 million versus $4.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles: $778.05 million compared to the $848.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.2% year over year.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Harley-Davidson here>>>

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.