Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 26.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +33.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 31,010 versus 36,821 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 31,010 versus 36,821 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 38,601 compared to the 40,365 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 38,601 compared to the 40,365 average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 5,175 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,182.

: 5,175 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,182. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 4,362 compared to the 5,733 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,362 compared to the 5,733 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $3.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.8%.

: $3.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -65.8%. Revenue- Live Wire : $2.74 million versus $6.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.7% change.

: $2.74 million versus $6.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.7% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $57.32 million versus $63.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $57.32 million versus $63.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $13.83 million compared to the $16.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.

: $13.83 million compared to the $16.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $244.96 million compared to the $249.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $244.96 million compared to the $249.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $863.86 million compared to the $861.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.3% year over year.

: $863.86 million compared to the $861.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.3% year over year. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $143.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $143.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue: $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

