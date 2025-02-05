Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $430.89 million, down 46.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.93, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.68, the EPS surprise was -36.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 25,660 versus 26,340 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 25,660 versus 26,340 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 14,010 versus 15,331 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14,010 versus 15,331 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 4,749 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,686.

: 4,749 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,686. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 5,025 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,803.

: 5,025 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,803. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $4.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.3%.

: $4.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.3%. Revenue- Live Wire : $10.40 million versus $14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change.

: $10.40 million versus $14.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.3% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $54.08 million versus $56.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $54.08 million versus $56.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $12.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $12.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $256.72 million versus $254.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $256.72 million versus $254.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $231.47 million versus $286.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.3% change.

: $231.47 million versus $286.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.3% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $117.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

: $117.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue: $420.49 million versus $481.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.9% change.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

