Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.10, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $999.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +124.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 33,984 versus 34,506 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 33,984 versus 34,506 estimated by three analysts on average. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 36,524 compared to the 33,182 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 36,524 compared to the 33,182 average estimate based on three analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 5,033 versus 5,929 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5,033 versus 5,929 estimated by two analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 4,667 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,719.

: 4,667 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,719. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $5.55 million versus $4.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.3% change.

: $5.55 million versus $4.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.3% change. Revenue- Live Wire : $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $56.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $56.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $23.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

: $23.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $261 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $261 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $402.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $821.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $734.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

: $821.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $734.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $167.25 million versus $172.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $167.25 million versus $172.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $999.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

