Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was -12.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - United States : 32161 versus 30848.66 estimated by two analysts on average.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Canada : 2899 compared to the 2779.37 average estimate based on two analysts.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total North America : 35060 million versus 33628.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total EMEA : 8120 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8529.72.

Revenue- Live Wire : $7.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.50 million.

Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $240 million compared to the $216.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue : $1.20 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $5.12 million compared to the $12.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.6% year over year.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $66.36 million versus $79.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $215.52 million compared to the $217.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $20.23 million versus $26.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.

Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles: $890.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

