Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 44.12

The average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has been revised to 44.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from the latest reported closing price of 36.75 / share.

Harley-Davidson Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 11, 2023 received the payment on December 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $36.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 9.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 131,351K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,800K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,626K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,206K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 6,631K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares, representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,830K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Harley-Davidson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Its vision: Building its legend and leading its industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Its mission: More than building machines, it stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Its ambition is to maintain its place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.