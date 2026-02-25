Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target Decreased by 11.69% to 23.88

The average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has been revised to $23.88 / share. This is a decrease of 11.69% from the prior estimate of $27.04 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from the latest reported closing price of $19.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 16.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.14%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 125,652K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 8,899K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,377K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,091K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 27.85% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,311K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,561K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 16.02% over the last quarter.

