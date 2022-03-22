Harley-Davidson (HOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $39.90, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had lost 6.12% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 10.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion, which would represent changes of +1.91% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Harley-Davidson currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Harley-Davidson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.87.

It is also worth noting that HOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

