Harley-Davidson (HOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed the most recent trading day at $41.39, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had gained 13.61% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Harley-Davidson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Harley-Davidson is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.91% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.69% higher. Harley-Davidson is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harley-Davidson has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.65, which means Harley-Davidson is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

