Harley-Davidson (HOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $37.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the motorcycle maker had gained 0.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.15% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harley-Davidson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Harley-Davidson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.28, which means Harley-Davidson is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

