Harley-Davidson (HOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $39.96, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had gained 0.7% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

HOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.15% and +8.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harley-Davidson currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harley-Davidson has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.21, which means Harley-Davidson is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HOG's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

