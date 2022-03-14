Harley-Davidson (HOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $37.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 10.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.34 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $4.91 billion, which would represent changes of +1.91% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Harley-Davidson is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Harley-Davidson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means Harley-Davidson is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

