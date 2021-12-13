Harley-Davidson hitches easy ride on SPAC boom

Reuters Reuters

COPENHAGEN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes you just want to be somebody else. Old-school motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson will list its electric bike unit, LiveWire, for $2.3 billion through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact (ABIC). It’s a neat way to hitch a ride on the blank-cheque boom, although the company has done what it can to ensure a smooth ride.

Harley-Davidson has struggled for years with a slumping stock price and an ageing image. In 2020, it tussled with activist investor Impala Asset Management, eventually appointing a new chief executive and winning backing for a plan to reinvent the company. The $6 billion group’s key challenge is to convince investors it can handle the shift from gas-guzzling choppers to electric rides.

Listing LiveWire allows CEO Jochen Zeitz to get credit today for the group’s electric future by tapping into red-hot demand from cash-rich blank-cheque vehicles and those like ABIC, which are focused on environmental winners. By hanging onto 74% of the unit after listing, Harley-Davidson will still be able to consolidate its revenues. The deal caused the Wisconsin-based group’s shares to jump 11% on Monday, adding around $600 million to its market capitalisation.

If all goes to plan, the merger will value LiveWire at $1.8 billion net of cash, or a toppy-looking 54 times 2021 sales. Still, that is only 2 times its 2025 sales target of $892 million, a relatively modest multiple next to some electric wannabes. The $62 billion Lucid, which also went public via a SPAC in July, trades at around 4.1 times its 2025 sales target. LiveWire’s promises also look credible thanks to having an experienced hand on the wheel: instead of starting from scratch, its bikes will take advantage of Harley-Davidson’s existing manufacturing capabilities.

The structure of the transaction, too, is designed for an easy journey. Some SPAC deals, such as AeroFarms’ deal with Spring Valley Acquisition, have struggled after investors in the vehicle withdrew their funds rather than backing the deal. Yet here, both Harley-Davidson and Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer KYMCO will chip in $100 million each, a high enough sum to ensure that the SPAC has enough money for the merger to go ahead even if its existing investors pull out. By making the road as straight as possible, Harley-Davidson should be able to get some electric magic.

