Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp Enter Into Deals For India Market - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and India-based Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, said Tuesday that they have entered into distribution and licensing agreements for the India market.

Under the distribution deal, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as sell parts & accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp's existing dealership network in India.

As part of the licensing deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

Harley-Davidson noted that the actions are aligned with its business overhaul, 'The Rewire', and the company's announcement in September to change its business model in India.

HOG

