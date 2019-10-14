US Markets

Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production

Contributors
Rachit Vats Reuters
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTOR COMPANY

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

The motorcycle maker said it does not have a timeline as to when the production will resume.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

