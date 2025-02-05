HARLEY-DAVIDSON Earnings Results: $HOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ($HOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.93 per share, missing estimates of -$0.67 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $430,890,000, missing estimates of $469,532,930 by $-38,642,930.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Insider Trading Activity

HARLEY-DAVIDSON insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $137,965

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of HARLEY-DAVIDSON stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

