HARLEY-DAVIDSON Earnings Results: $HOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ($HOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.93 per share, missing estimates of -$0.67 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $430,890,000, missing estimates of $469,532,930 by $-38,642,930.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON Insider Trading Activity
HARLEY-DAVIDSON insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $137,965
HARLEY-DAVIDSON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of HARLEY-DAVIDSON stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,860,839 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,698,126
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,285,225 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,723,829
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,230,655 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,417,137
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 942,839 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,327,586
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 935,186 shares (+452.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,032,716
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 797,460 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,726,133
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 549,221 shares (+704.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,161,485
