Harley-Davidson Ditches Diversity Initiatives

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) has decided to discontinue its diversity, equity and inclusion program, which was aimed at promoting fairness and equity in the organization, following a social media controversy.

"We see it as every leader's role to ensure we have an employee base that reflects our customers and the geographies in which we operate," the company posted on the social platform X/Twitter.

"It is critical to our business that we hire and retain the best talent and that all employees feel welcome," the statement continued. "That said, we have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals."

The Milwaukee-based company faced widespread criticism for its diversity initiatives after social-media influencer Robby Starbuck highlighted their controversial internal woke policies, accusing the company of embracing a diversity agenda.

"We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community," the company added.

Responding to Harley-Davidson's announcement, Starbuck said to Fox News Digital, "We have a movement to bring down DEI and wokeism in corporate America and inject some sanity back into the workplace."

Meanwhile, the federal DEI initiatives had been criticized by the current Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, who described them as a "destructive ideology that breeds hatred and racial division," The Hill reports.

