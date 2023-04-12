US Markets
Harley-Davidson CFO to step down, shares fall 6%

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

April 12, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur and Bianca Flowers for Reuters ->

By Pratyush Thakur and Bianca Flowers

April 12 (Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of April to pursue another job.

The Milwaukee-based company said Vice President David Viney will take over as interim CFO after Goetter's departure on April 28.

Shares of the company fell 6.3% in extended trading.

Goetter was appointed CFO in September 2020 and was a key part of Harley's restructuring plan, called "Rewire," to phase out less popular bike models and simplify its business strategy by catering to an older customer base.

Before joining Harley, Goetter held top finance roles at meat company Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N and cereal maker General Mills Inc. GIS.N

The company did not respond to a request for additional information.

After cutting hundreds of jobs in 2020, Harley has either beaten or met Wall Street earnings forecasts in recent years. The company benefited from strong demand for leisure purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru and Bianca Flowers in Chicago; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jonathan Oatis)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

