Harley-Davidson CFO Gina Goetter To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Wednesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Gina Goetter will step down at the end of April 2023 to accept an opportunity outside the company.

"I would like to thank Gina for her many contributions to Harley-Davidson since joining the Company in 2020 - we wish her well in her next endeavor," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson.

The company has commenced a search process for a new Chief Financial Officer. Until that process is concluded, David Viney, Vice President - Treasurer will also serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective April 28, 2023.

