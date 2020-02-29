Harley-Davidson CEO Steps Down After Five Years of Declining Sales

After nearly five years as CEO and a total of 26 years with the company, Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) CEO Matthew Levatich is stepping down. A statement from the company posted late Friday afternoon indicated that board member Jochen Zeitz would serve as interim president and CEO, effective today, until a permanent chief executive is found.

Image Source: Getty Images.

The decision was seemingly amicable and understandable. Harley-Davidson, while still a respected name within the motorcycle industry, has seen sales and earnings steadily dwindle since 2014's peak for both. Last year's top line fell another 8%. Zeitz commented in the press release, "The Board and Matt mutually agreed that now is the time for new leadership at Harley-Davidson."

The fiscal retreat may not be entirely attributable to Levatich. In the same vein, Zeitz and Harley's eventual permanent replacement for Levatich may face a similar struggle.

Bernstein analysts noted as far back as 2018 that millennials weren't as interested in motorcycles as their predecessors were at the same age, and to the extent they were interested in two-wheeled transportation, they weren't all keen on big, loud, heavy bikes. Consumers are increasingly interested in more convenient, lower-maintenance motorcycles, including electric bikes. While Harley-Davidson has responded to that shift with its all-electric LiveWire, the high price point of just under $30,000 has already proven a major hurdle.

Indian brand motorcycles from Polaris Industries -- generally less expensive than the typical Harley -- have also pulled consumers away from Harley-Davidson in the midst of a tough time for the business.

Investors are celebrating all the same. Harley-Davidson shares were up more than 5% in Friday's after-hours action following the announcement.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Polaris Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.