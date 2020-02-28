US Markets

Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich steps down

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rajesh Singh

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Friday Matthew Levatich has stepped down as chief executive officer and the motorcycle maker named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Friday Matthew Levatich has stepped down as chief executive officer and the motorcycle maker named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO.

"The board and Matt mutually agreed that now is the time for new leadership at Harley-Davidson," Zeitz said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular