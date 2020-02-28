Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich steps down

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N said on Friday Matthew Levatich has stepped down as chief executive officer and the motorcycle maker named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO.

"The board and Matt mutually agreed that now is the time for new leadership at Harley-Davidson," Zeitz said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

