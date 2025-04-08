Markets
Harley-Davidson Board Confirms On-going CEO Search Process - Quick Facts

April 08, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Board of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) confirmed that it is engaged in an on-going CEO search process, as part of the Board's succession planning responsibilities. The company said its search process was initiated in fourth quarter of 2024 with the retention of a leading executive search firm after Jochen Zeitz, the current CEO, expressed his interest in retiring from the company in 2025. Zeitz will remain as CEO until successor is identified to ensure an orderly leadership transition.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

