Harley-Davidson Board Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

September 06, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) said its Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional 10.0 million shares of Harley-Davidson common stock. The authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization approved in February 2020.

As of June 30, 2023, 5.8 million shares remained on the previous share repurchase authorization.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States.

