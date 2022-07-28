Harley-Davidson Backs FY22 Segment Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Thursday reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook for its segments.

The company continues to expect Harley-Davidson Motor Co. or HDMC revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent, HDMC operating income margin of 11 to 12 percent, and Financial Services operating income to decline by 20 to 25 percent.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson, said, "Reaffirming our guidance for the year, despite the production suspension, demonstrates the effectiveness of our Hardwire strategy and the power of our brand. Now with the suspension being behind us, we are fully focused on mitigating the impacts of the volume loss with the ambition to deliver on our Hardwire II goals, in year two of our five-year strategy."

