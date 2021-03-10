Markets
Harley-Davidson Appoints Ryan Morrissey As Chief Electric Vehicle Officer

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) said that it has appointed Ryan Morrissey as Chief Electric Vehicle Officer, effective April 1.

As a consultant at Bain & Company, he served most recently as a Senior Partner and head of the Automotive & Mobility practice in the Americas. In this role, he led the development of growth, adjacency and M&A strategies for OEMs, tech providers, and retailers specific to the long-range transition to electric vehicles and autonomous fleets.

