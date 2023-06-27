Harley-Davidson Appoints Jonathan Root As CFO

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) said that it has appointed Jonathan Root, SVP of Harley-Davidson Financial Services, as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Root joined Harley-Davidson Financial Services in 2011 and has held multiple roles across the company including VP, Insurance.

Prior to Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Root held a variety of roles at Ally Financial, Inc., GMAC Financial Services, Inc., and General Motors, Inc.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Service.

