Harley-Davidson Appoints Artie Starrs To Succeed Jochen Zeitz As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Artie Starrs as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Artie joins Harley-Davidson from Topgolf Callaway Brands, where he served as CEO of the Topgolf International, Inc. subsidiary for four and a half years.??

Previously, Starrs held leadership roles at Yum! Brands' subsidiary, Pizza Hut, most recently as Global CEO between 2013 and 2021. Prior to this role, he was President of Pizza Hut U.S. and before joining Yum! Brands, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Rave Cinemas.? Starrs began his career as an investment banker at Wasserstein Perella.

Starrs will join the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors upon assuming the role of CEO. Jochen Zeitz will continue in his role as Chairman, President and CEO until October 1, 2025, after which he will remain a senior advisor to the company through February 2026 to facilitate a smooth transition.

The Board has appointed Troy Alstead to succeed Zeitz as Chairman of the Board effective October 1, 2025.

