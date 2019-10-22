Harley-Davidson Affirms Full-year 2019 Motorcycle Shipments Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) said its worldwide total retail motorcycle sales in the quarter declined 1.2 percent to 58,522 units from 59,226 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle shipments in the quarter decreased 5.8 percent to 45,837 units from 48,639 units last year.

For full-year 2019, the company continues to expect motorcycle shipments to be approximately 212,000 to 217,000 units. In the fourth quarter, the company expects to ship approximately 38,500 to 43,500 motorcycles.

For the full year, motorcycles segment operating margin as a percent of revenue is expected to be approximately 6 to 7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.