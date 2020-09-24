Harley books $75 mln in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about$169 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3mPHZnx)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.