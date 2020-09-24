US Markets
HOG

Harley books $75 mln in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about$169 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3mPHZnx)

