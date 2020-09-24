Harley books $75 mln in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations
Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.
The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about$169 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3mPHZnx)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryHOG
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban