Harita Nickel set to price shares at top to raise $647 mln - sources

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company PT Trimegah Bangun Persada (TBP) plans to price its shares at the top of the range to raise $647 million in its initial public offering (IPO), according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Trimegah Bangun Persada, which is also known as Harita Nickel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a public holiday in Indonesia.

The company sold the shares in a price range of 1,220 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah each, according to its filings.

($1 = 15,340.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Additional reporting Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

