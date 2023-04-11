Harita Nickel, Indonesia's biggest IPO this year, debuts higher

Adds context

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Trimegah Bangun Persada NCKL.JK, also known as Harita Nickel, opened higher in its trading debut on Wednesday after raising 10 trillion rupiah ($672 million) in the country's biggest listing this year.

The stock opened 1,285 rupiah per share, slightly higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 1,250 rupiah a share on the Indonesian stock exchange.

The IPO comes at a time when nickel-rich Indonesia steps up efforts to become a major player in the electric vehicle industry. Harita Nickel's peer Merdeka Battery Materials is scheduled to debut on the local bourse next on April 18 after raising 8.75 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 14,881.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Christina Bernadette in Jakarta, Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

