Harita Nickel, Indonesia's biggest IPO this year, debuts higher

April 11, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Trimegah Bangun Persada NCKL.JK, also known as Harita Nickel, opened higher in its trading debut on Wednesday after raising 10 trillion rupiah ($672 million) in the country's biggest listing this year.

The stock opened 1,285 rupiah per share, slightly higher higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 1,250 rupiah a share on the Indonesian stock exchange.

($1 = 14,881.0000 rupiah)

