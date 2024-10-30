News & Insights

Hargreaves Services PLC Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

October 30, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Hargreaves Services (GB:HSP) has released an update.

Hargreaves Services PLC announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, indicating solid support from shareholders. The company, which operates in the environmental, industrial, and property sectors, continues to focus on its diverse business segments, including a joint venture in Germany. Investors can access further details of the meeting on the company’s website.

