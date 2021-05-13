Hargreaves Lansdown Year-to-date Revenue Increases 19%

(RTTNews) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc. (HL.L) Thursday said its year-to-date total revenue increased 19 percent for 532.7 million pounds on record dealing volumes. The year to date net new business was 7.9 billion pounds.

The British financial service company based in Bristol, England reported an increase in revenue for the four-month period to 233.2 million pounds, from 190.2 million pounds last year.

