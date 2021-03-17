Hargreaves Lansdown says 2021 profit set to beat expectations

Corrects first paragraph and headline to year ending June (not H1

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L said on Wednesday that its profit for the year ending June 30 should be "modestly" above analyst expectations due to high volumes of stock trading.

"The group has continued to see elevated of share dealing since the end of January with an increased proportion of these directed towards international equities, driven by interest in U.S. stocks from existing clients," it said.

Hargreaves said in a statement that company-collected analyst expectations for profit before tax the year ending June 2021 were 334 million pounds ($464.63 million)to 360 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7189 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

