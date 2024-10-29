Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 Revenue, AUA Rise

(RTTNews) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc (HRGLF.PK, HL.L), which is in deal to be bought by CVC Private Equity Funds-led consortium, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total revenue grew to 196.5 million pounds from 183.8 million pounds a year ago.

The result was benefited by increased dealing volumes and higher platform revenue from higher AUA levels, which more than offsett the year on year reduction in revenue on cash from a lower net interest margin.

Net new clients in the quarter were 18,000, higher than prior year's 8,000. Total active clients increased to 1.90 million from last year's 1.81 million.

Opening assets under administration was 155.3 billion pounds, compared to 134 billion pounds a year ago. Closing AUA was 157.3 billion pounds, compared to 134.8 billion pounds last year.

Dan Olley, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The proposed acquisition of Hargreaves Lansdown has been approved by shareholders and is now subject to certain outstanding regulatory approvals, with completion expected in Q1 2025. ...We are particularly mindful of tomorrow's Budget, and will be on hand to support and guide our clients following any potential changes that are made."

