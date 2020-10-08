Hargreaves Lansdown posts higher Q1 revenues, assets

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published

British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown took in 800 million pounds of net new business in the quarter to Sept. 30, despite what it described as weakening investor sentiment arising from COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainty.

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L took in 800 million pounds of net new business in the quarter to Sept. 30, despite what it described as weakening investor sentiment arising from COVID-19 and Brexit uncertainty.

It added 31,00 net new clients over the period, while assets under administration rose 3% to 106.9 billion pounds, thanks in part to a positive market movement of 2.1 billion pounds, the company said on Thursday.

Quarterly revenue rose 12% to 143.7 million pounds.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More