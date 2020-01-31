Hargreaves Lansdown has new asset hit after Woodford

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A slowdown in net new business growth overshadowed an increase in half-year profits for British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, sending its shares lower on Friday.

* Assets up 3.3% in three months to end-December * Net new business 2.3 bln stg, lags some estimates * Shares down 5.3%, prop up FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points) By Simon Jessop LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A slowdown in net new business growth overshadowed an increase in half-year profits for British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown , sending its shares lower on Friday. The fund supermarket has faced a tough year after hundreds of thousands of clients were trapped in funds belonging to former star manager Neil Woodford after a liquidity squeeze that ultimately sank his firm. While total assets rose 3.3% in the three months to end-December on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains, helping underpin a rise in half-year profits, net new business of 2.3 billion pounds ($3.02 billion)lagged some analyst estimates. At 0809 GMT, shares in Hargreaves were the worst-performing on the FTSE 100 , down 5.3%. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong) ((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HARGREAVES RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More