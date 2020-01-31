Hargreaves Lansdown has new asset hit after Woodford

* Assets up 3.3% in three months to end-December * Net new business 2.3 bln stg, lags some estimates * Shares down 5.3%, prop up FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, bullet points) By Simon Jessop LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A slowdown in net new business growth overshadowed an increase in half-year profits for British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown , sending its shares lower on Friday. The fund supermarket has faced a tough year after hundreds of thousands of clients were trapped in funds belonging to former star manager Neil Woodford after a liquidity squeeze that ultimately sank his firm. While total assets rose 3.3% in the three months to end-December on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains, helping underpin a rise in half-year profits, net new business of 2.3 billion pounds ($3.02 billion)lagged some analyst estimates. At 0809 GMT, shares in Hargreaves were the worst-performing on the FTSE 100 , down 5.3%. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong) ((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HARGREAVES RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.