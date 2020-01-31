Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3.3% in December quarter

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

Hargreaves Lansdown on Friday posted a 3.3% rise in assets in the three months to end-December on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains, helping underpin a rise in half-year profits.

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L on Friday posted a 3.3% rise in assets in the three months to end-December on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains, helping underpin a rise in half-year profits.

Assets under administration were 105.2 billion pounds, up from 101.8 billion at the end of September, it said in a statement, while pretax profit was 171.1 million pounds, up from 153.4 million in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More