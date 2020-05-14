Hargreaves Lansdown assets down 8.1% in first four months of 2020

British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Thursday that total assets fell 8.1% in the opening four months of the year, hit by sharp equity market falls.

Assets under administration at the end of April stood at 96.7 billion pounds ($117.89 billion), it said in a statement, down from 105.2 billion pounds at the start of January.

($1 = 0.8203 pounds)

