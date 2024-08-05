News & Insights

Markets

Hargreaves Lansdown Announces Short Extension To PUSU Deadline - Quick Facts

August 05, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) said its discussions with the Consortium with regard to offer for Hargreaves Lansdown remain ongoing. The Board of Hargreaves Lansdown has requested, and the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has consented to, a short extension to the PUSU deadline. The Consortium is now required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 August 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Hargreaves Lansdown.

The consortium comprises CVC Advisers, Nordic Capital XI Delta, SCSP, and Platinum Ivy B 2018 RSC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managed by the Private Equities investment department of ADIA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.