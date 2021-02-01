Hargreaves boosts dividend as profit jumps, new clients at record level

Adds details from statement, background on the company

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L on Monday raised its dividend and posted a 10% jump in half-year profit as it brought in a record number of new clients on the back of a market recovery post the coronavirus selloff.

The results of the company, one of the biggest British gateways for small traders investing their own money, come as markets grapple with the Gamestop GME.N retail trading frenzy, driven by thousands of amateur traders united by Reddit and other social media platforms to take on short-selling hedge funds.

"As our client numbers continue to grow, we are finding that younger people are taking a greater interest in investing for the future, with the average age of our clients continuing to fall," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill in a statement on Monday.

During the final months of 2020, Hargreaves, a fund and trading platform with 1.5 million active clients, benefited from strong trading volumes as people stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdowns tried their hand at trading.

The revenue it gets from stockbroking commission and advisory event-driven fees surged to 105.7 million pounds ($145.20 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 43.2 million pounds, helping boost pretax profit to 188.4 million pounds from 171.1 million pounds last year.

Hargreaves said "client driven equity dealing" was the main revenue driver in that business. Overall net new clients stood at 84,000 compared with 50,000 a year earlier.

The company said interim dividend was set at 11.9 pence, compared with 11.2 pence a year earlier. It had already raised its final dividend by 31% last year.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

