News & Insights

Stocks

Hargreave Hale Navigates Mixed Q2 Market

May 24, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC reported a modest decline in its NAV per share for the second quarter of 2024, amidst a backdrop of persistent U.S. inflation and a challenging equity market environment. The UK market showed more positive signs with a drop in inflation and signs of economic growth. The company’s shares experienced a slight decrease, but the post-period end showed an uptick in NAV, reflecting a mixed performance with some key investments contributing positively while others faced challenges.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.