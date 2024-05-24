Hargreave Hale Navigates Mixed Q2 Market

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC reported a modest decline in its NAV per share for the second quarter of 2024, amidst a backdrop of persistent U.S. inflation and a challenging equity market environment. The UK market showed more positive signs with a drop in inflation and signs of economic growth. The company’s shares experienced a slight decrease, but the post-period end showed an uptick in NAV, reflecting a mixed performance with some key investments contributing positively while others faced challenges.

